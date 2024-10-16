GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister reviews monsoon preparedness in Cuddalore

Published - October 16, 2024 10:43 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Wednesday reviewed the monsoon preparedness in Cuddalore.

Mr. Panneerselvam, accompanied by Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, inspected the multi-purpose relief centre at Pachayankuppam panchayat and ensured the availability of adequate amenities to accommodate people in case of any emergencies.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to ensure that all the flood-relief centres in Cuddalore district were stocked with essentials. He also instructed the line departments of Revenue, Rural Development, Highways, Electricity, and Public Works to be prepared to address monsoon-related emergencies and alleviate rain-related damage.

