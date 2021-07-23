Puducherry

Minister reviews industrial activity

A. Namassivaya   | Photo Credit: SINGARAVELOU T

Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Thursday reviewed industrial activity in the Union Territory.

Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Industrial and Commerce portfolio, held a meeting with officials to understand the industrial scenario and future requirements in Puducherry and to add firms to create jobs locally. This is his first meeting after taking over the Industries portfolio.

The Minister enquired with officials about the kind of industries that could potentially create jobs and revenue for the Union Territory in the future. He also heard the grievances of the Department staff, his office said.

Industries Secretary E. Vallavan, Director Yasam Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, administrative director of Anglo French Textiles Sivakumaran, Deputy Director Chandra Kumar and General Manager of the District Industries Centre Anbazhagan were present.


