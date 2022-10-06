Minister promises Central help to expedite Auroville development

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan being shown around Auroville by Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation, and members of working groups, during a recent visit. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured the Auroville Foundation of the Government of India’s support to expedite the development of pending works and completing the Auroville project as per the original vision of its founder, The Mother.

Auroville Foundation said in a press note that the Minister, who was in Auroville during his recent visit to the city, had discussions with Jayanti Ravi, Auroville Foundation Secretary, and the three main working groups, Working Committee, Auroville Town Development Council and Funds and Assets Management Committee.

Mr. Pradhan was presented overviews of the work in progress and the required additional financial and practical assistance in various sectors to complete the infrastructure for the city. The senior officials of CPWD also presented their working drawings for the completion of the infrastructure corridor, including the Crown area.

The Secretary appealed to the Minister for administrative and financial support from the Ministry of Education to accelerate the much-delayed development of Auroville, which at present houses a population of about 3,000 after 54 years of existence, the press note said.

The Minister appreciated the work being undertaken and assured the Foundation of all support from the Union government for completion of the Auroville project.

He also suggested ways of inviting youths and university students to participate by volunteering, but with a more comprehensive introduction to Auroville and its vision.

Earlier, the Minister was greeted on arrival at the Matrimandir, the soul of Auroville, by Ms. Jayanti Ravi and Nirima Oza, Member, Governing Board of Auroville Foundation. He was escorted for meditation in the Inner Chamber and shown the petals surrounding the Matrimandir by members of the Working Committee.

Mr. Pradhan, who was accompanied by Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, also visited the City Exhibition at India Space, Bharat Nivas (Indian Pavilion at Auroville’s International Zone) and promised to return soon for a longer visit, the Auroville Foundation said.