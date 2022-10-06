Minister promises Central help to expedite Auroville development

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 06, 2022 00:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan being shown around Auroville by Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation, and members of working groups, during a recent visit. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured the Auroville Foundation of the Government of India’s support to expedite the development of pending works and completing the Auroville project as per the original vision of its founder, The Mother.

Auroville Foundation said in a press note that the Minister, who was in Auroville during his recent visit to the city, had discussions with Jayanti Ravi, Auroville Foundation Secretary, and the three main working groups, Working Committee, Auroville Town Development Council and Funds and Assets Management Committee.

Mr. Pradhan was presented overviews of the work in progress and the required additional financial and practical assistance in various sectors to complete the infrastructure for the city. The senior officials of CPWD also presented their working drawings for the completion of the infrastructure corridor, including the Crown area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary appealed to the Minister for administrative and financial support from the Ministry of Education to accelerate the much-delayed development of Auroville, which at present houses a population of about 3,000 after 54 years of existence, the press note said.

The Minister appreciated the work being undertaken and assured the Foundation of all support from the Union government for completion of the Auroville project.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also suggested ways of inviting youths and university students to participate by volunteering, but with a more comprehensive introduction to Auroville and its vision.

Earlier, the Minister was greeted on arrival at the Matrimandir, the soul of Auroville, by Ms. Jayanti Ravi and Nirima Oza, Member, Governing Board of Auroville Foundation. He was escorted for meditation in the Inner Chamber and shown the petals surrounding the Matrimandir by members of the Working Committee.

Mr. Pradhan, who was accompanied by Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, also visited the City Exhibition at India Space, Bharat Nivas (Indian Pavilion at Auroville’s International Zone) and promised to return soon for a longer visit, the Auroville Foundation said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app