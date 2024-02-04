ADVERTISEMENT

Minister presents awards at IAAP meet

February 04, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A. Namassivayam presenting an awards at the valedictory session of the international conference of the Indian Academy of Applied Psychology on Sunday.

A. Namassivayam, Minister for Home and Education, on Sunday presented various awards at the valedictory session of the 28th international and 59th national conference of the Indian Academy of Applied Psychology (IAAP).

Mr. Namassivayam presented the IAAP awards and Best Paper awards.

In his valedictory address, the Minister hoped that the outcomes of the three-day deliberations would be constructive and lead to improvement of the human condition.

T. Mangaleswaran, Vice Chancellor, Vavuniya University, Sri Lanka; MVR Raju, IAAP president and Head, Department of Psychology and Parapsychology, Andhra University; and Panch Ramalingam, Director-in-charge, UGC-Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre at Pondicherry University and conference chairman, were among those who participated in the session.

The highlights of the IAAP event included 13 keynote presentations dealing with various aspects of the conference theme, “Applying Psychology for Professional Excellence”, 46 scientific sessions that featured 446 research papers, 14 workshops and six symposia.

Over a thousand delegates, including international experts, participated.

CONNECT WITH US