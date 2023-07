July 18, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar has launched works worth around ₹30 lakh in Ariankuppam Assembly constituency under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Several works, including clean-up, will be carried out in coastal hamlets of Veerampattinam. Local legislator Baskar, alias Dakshinamoorthy, was present, a release here said.

