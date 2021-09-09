Puducherry

Minister inspects tenements

PUDUCHERRY, 08 Sept. 2021: Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Chandira Priyanga inspecting tenements in the city. Photo: Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Chandira Priyanga undertook a surprise inspection of tenements under the Slum Clearance Board, the Puducherry Adidravidar Development Corporation and the Adidravidar Welfare Department.

The Minister, who was accompanied by department officials, visited sites in Lawspet, Reddiarpalayam Lambert Saravanan Nagar.

Ms. Priyanga enquired about the status of welfare programmes and shortcomings in these tenements, an official press note said.

The Minister, who also holds the Transport portfolio, flagged off a PRTC mini bus service from Puducherry to Ousteri via Gopalan Kadai off Moolakulam.


