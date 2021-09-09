Minister inspects tenements

Chandira Priyanga enquired about welfare programmes

Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Chandira Priyanga undertook a surprise inspection of tenements under the Slum Clearance Board, the Puducherry Adidravidar Development Corporation and the Adidravidar Welfare Department.

The Minister, who was accompanied by department officials, visited sites in Lawspet, Reddiarpalayam Lambert Saravanan Nagar.

Ms. Priyanga enquired about the status of welfare programmes and shortcomings in these tenements, an official press note said.

The Minister, who also holds the Transport portfolio, flagged off a PRTC mini bus service from Puducherry to Ousteri via Gopalan Kadai off Moolakulam.