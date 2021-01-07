Minister honoured on completing 25 years as MLA

PUDUCHERRY

07 January 2021 01:16 IST

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Wednesday was honoured for completion of 25 years as Yanam MLA in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

The Assembly Secretariat organised an event attended by legislators cutting across party lines at Yanam. At the function, he was also bestowed the Best MLA Award instituted by the Assembly Secretariat.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Speaker V. P Sivakolandhu jointly presented the award at the silver jubilee celebrations held at G. M. C Balayodi Sports Complex at Yanam.

Others who attended the function, included Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F Shahjahan, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, and legislators, including those from BJP and DMK. Opposition leader and AINRC chief N. Rangasamy visited Yanam on Wednesday and greeted Mr. Rao.

Mr. Rao entered electoral arena in 1996 contesting from Yanam as an independent candidate. After winning the 2001 Assembly seat again as an independent, in the subsequent elections, he contested on Congress ticket.

The Health Minister received the Best MLA award for the third time. A Committee headed by the Speaker and legislators select the best MLA during the tenure of every Assembly.