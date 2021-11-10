Minister holds review meeting with labour dept. officials

Chandira Priyanga calls for periodic safety inspections at factory sites

Minister for Transport and Labour Chandira Priyanga has asked Labour Department officials to carry out periodic safety inspections at factories and commercial enterprises.

Chairing a review meeting at her office in the Legislative Assembly, she stressed the need for coordination between inter-related departments and time-bound resolution of labour issues apart from ensuring safety compliance at factory units and commercial entities.

The consultations also dwelt on enabling a fair work environment, implementation of labour welfare measures and ensuring protection of female workers.

Labour Department officials, the Inspector of Factories and other officers participated in the meeting.