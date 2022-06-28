Minister holds meeting with PRTC contract workers

‘Government would positively consider demand for a salary hike’

Minister for Transport S. Chandira Priyanga holding talks with contract workers of PRTC on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Minister for Transport S. Chandira Priyanga on Tuesday appealed to the contract workers engaged by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation to resume duty immediately.

Interacting with the workers, she said the government would positively consider their demand for a salary hike, considering inflation and other factors. However, she said their demand for regularisation could not be considered for the time being.

Touching on a recent incident in which contract workers were assaulted by employees of private bus operators while on duty, the Minister said the police had been given strict instructions to take firm action against trouble-makers.

“The department is looking into the clash between the timings of certain private and PRTC buses. We will not allow workers of private bus operators to take law into their hands,” the Minister said.

A section of contract workers has called for a strike to highlight their grievances.

Officials from the Transport Department also attended the meeting.