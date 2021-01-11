Minister for Social Welfare launches agitation against L-G

PUDUCHERRY

11 January 2021 01:07 IST

He seeks an audience with Kiran Bedi

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy started an indefinite agitation late on Sunday seeking an audience with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to discuss issues pertaining to his department.

Soon after the agitation led by the Congress against Lieutenant Governor was wound up near Anna Statue, Mr. Kandasamy launched an agitation on the portico of the Assembly demanding an audience with the Lieutenant Governor. The Minister said he would not suspend the agitation till the Lt. Governor gives an audience.

