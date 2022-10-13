Minister flags off rally to celebrate women’s empowerment

Over 300 students and teachers from various schools of Puducherry participated in the rally took out on the occasion of the 250th birth anniversary of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 13, 2022 19:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga flagging off a women’s empowerment rally to celebrate the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A rally was taken out in the city to celebrate women’s empowerment on the occasion of the 250th birth anniversary of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy.

Transport and Culture Minister Chandira Priyanga flagged off the rally in front of the Legislative Assembly complex.

More than 300 students and teachers from various schools of Puducherry participated in the rally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was conducted by the Art and Culture Department under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation. The rally passed through several streets and concluded near Dupleix Statue.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

K. Kandan (A) Sivaraman, Director of Arts and Culture, and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app