Minister flags off rally to celebrate women’s empowerment

The Hindu Bureau October 13, 2022 19:36 IST

Over 300 students and teachers from various schools of Puducherry participated in the rally took out on the occasion of the 250th birth anniversary of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga flagging off a women’s empowerment rally to celebrate the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A rally was taken out in the city to celebrate women’s empowerment on the occasion of the 250th birth anniversary of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy. Transport and Culture Minister Chandira Priyanga flagged off the rally in front of the Legislative Assembly complex. More than 300 students and teachers from various schools of Puducherry participated in the rally. The programme was conducted by the Art and Culture Department under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation. The rally passed through several streets and concluded near Dupleix Statue. K. Kandan (A) Sivaraman, Director of Arts and Culture, and other officials were present.



