Minister faults L-G for suspension of Swachh operations in Yanam

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Sunday blamed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for the suspension of Swachh operations in Yanam.

The Swachch Bharat Abhiyan scheme in Yanam has come to a halt since July 1 as sanitary workers have not been paid, he said. The Lt. Governor had not approved the file for payment of wages to the workers attached to the mission for the last five to six months, he alleged.

This was despite the Union Government’s clear instructions that no section of workers should be denied wages during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Rao said.

He said he would take up the issue with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and also write to Prime Minister and Home Minister about Ms. Bedi’s role in hindering the development of Yanam.