Minister kept under observation at Chidambaram hospital, discharged later

Siva V. Meyyanathan  had complained of uneasiness

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE
October 02, 2022 00:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan was admitted to Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) at Chidambaram on Saturday after he complained of uneasiness while travelling by train.

Hospital sources said the Minister, who was travelling from Tiruchi to Chennai on the Rameswaram Express, complained of uneasiness when the train neared Chidambaram. He was rushed to the hospital around 2.30 a.m. and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where a team of doctors attended him.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A senior doctor said the Minister was put through several diagnostic tests, which showed his condition was stable. His blood sugar level was low. He was kept under observation for a few hours before he left for Chennai with his family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app