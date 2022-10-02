Minister kept under observation at Chidambaram hospital, discharged later

Siva V. Meyyanathan had complained of uneasiness

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan was admitted to Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) at Chidambaram on Saturday after he complained of uneasiness while travelling by train.

Hospital sources said the Minister, who was travelling from Tiruchi to Chennai on the Rameswaram Express, complained of uneasiness when the train neared Chidambaram. He was rushed to the hospital around 2.30 a.m. and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where a team of doctors attended him.

A senior doctor said the Minister was put through several diagnostic tests, which showed his condition was stable. His blood sugar level was low. He was kept under observation for a few hours before he left for Chennai with his family.