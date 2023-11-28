Minister challenges former CM on corruption charges

November 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Challenging former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to substantiate his charges of corruption against the All India N.R. Congress led National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan on Tuesday said the former Chief Minister has been making such allegations without providing any proof for a long time.

Addressing a press conference here at the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said the former Chief Minister has developed a habit of seeking the resignation of everyone for reasons best known to him.

“He has been making such allegations without giving any proof. The former CM is free to approach CBI or other investigating agencies with proof. If he doesn’t trust the CBI, he can approach the court with evidence. Nobody else is making such charges. The former CM wants everyone to resign,” the Minister said.

The government was able to implement most of the welfare programmes including subsidy for LPG cylinders, monthly financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 to women heads of BPL families, other monthly pension schemes, and development works. The PWD alone was executing works amounting to ₹ 20 crore every week, he said.

Asked whether there was any dispute with Chief Secretary on executing government programmes, the minister said most of the schemes are being implemented without any hindrance. “Even if there are problems, the Chief Minister is capable of handling those issues,” Mr Lakshminarayanan said.

Grade separator

The government is hopeful of starting the tendering process to construct a grade separator connecting Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi squares by January, next year. The government also proposed to construct another bridge to ease congestion at Marapalam junction.

The Minister said he along with the Chief Minister would be attending a programme at Kamban Kalai Arangam on November 30 to felicitate the management of Srimath Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal College at Mailam for their contribution to the Tamil language.