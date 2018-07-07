Mindset change must for women’s safety: VP

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that bringing in legislation alone was not sufficient to prevent crimes against women and emphasised that the mindset of people had to change to ensure gender equality and safety of women.

“Some of the recent incidents of crime against women are shameful and a matter of serious concern. Crimes against women and children are highlighted in newspapers and television channels as if it is a heroic act though the incident should be isolated and action taken locally,” he said while addressing the faculty and students of Pondicherry University.

“We cannot do it simply by bringing in a legislation. Mere bill is not going to solve the problem. What is required is will and administrative skill to kill the social evil. We all have to act collectively to raise our voice and awareness against discrimination of the girl child. The mindset of the people must change.

“We must make our youngsters to respect women, fellow students and treat them with respect. There should be renewed focus on gender equality and safety of women. And this gender sensitisation must begin at home and continue in schools, colleges and universities,” Mr. Naidu said.

With the country having the unique advantage of 65% of the total population under 35 years of age, the need of the hour is to fully tap the potential of the human capital by ensuring that they have the knowledge and skills required for the 21st century world.

Simultaneously, we must ensure that there are enough opportunities for them to start new enterprises and start new jobs.

Mr. Naidu pointed out that while the government was already focusing on programmes like Skill India and Start Up India, universities had an onerous responsibility to create new courses and improve the teaching and learning processes to make the students ready to take on these challenges.

Job skills

Although lakhs of students were passing out of the portals of our higher educational institutions each year, majority of them were lacking in employable skills.

Education should bring out the best in man and lead to his enlightenment and empowerment. It is an instrument for socio-economic transformation of the individuals and the society at large.

Education is the process of continuous learning and does not end with the acquisition of a degree. It must inculcate strong moral and ethical values and facilitate the holistic development of an individual.

“My advice to all of you is to dream big and aim high. Think that the whole world of knowledge is open to you. You master the basic well and move to acquire higher competencies. Learning must be fun, enjoyable. It must be a constant source of pleasure rather than being a drudgery and a burden you fell like getting rid of,” he said.

The Vice-President also said that language and tradition go together and ideas and thoughts could be better explained in one’s mother tongue. He recalled that during his recent visit to the Latin American countries such as Peru, Guatemala and Panama, he found that the locals had forgotten their native language.

“In India also there are reports of local languages vanishing slowly. This is not a good thing. Mother tongue is like our eyes and other languages are like our spectacles. I want all Indian universities and teaching in India including science, technology and medicine to be taught in their respective languages. Students should master their mother tongue and learn as many as languages as possible.”

There is also the need to improve the quality of education in the Indian universities. The faculty must be constantly learning and help students to access new resources and update the knowledge base

“We should reorient our teaching in a way that it brings out the latent talents of the students. We need to turn our universities into global centres of excellence in innovation and research. Like in ancient times when India was known as ‘Vishwaguru’, our universities must attract knowledge seekers from all over the world. To achieve this, the professional competence of teachers have to be enhanced in a significant manner,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, I.V. Subba Rao, secretary to the Vice-President participated.