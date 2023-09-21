Millet mania sweeps college in the heat of cookery contest

September 21, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A millet mania briefly swept the premises of the Bharathidasan Government College for Women (BGVW) as students, teachers and even a few parents, showcased a variety of dishes cooked with the special cereal as part of National Nutrition Month.

“Millet Mania 23”, a millet recipe display competition hosted by the Department of Home Science, had contestants grouped into four categories — teaching faculty, non- teaching staff, parents of nursery children and college students.

A multitude of nutritious and innovative dishes of both sweet and savoury varieties, provided a feast to the eyes as well as to the palate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition featured around 300 recipes prepared by 200 students, 25 staff, 25 non-teaching staff and 50 parents of children in the in-house nursery school.

A. Salila, associate professor of French (Rtd); D. Madhavi, chief dietitian at Jipmer; S. Karthikeyan, executive chef, Hotel Shenbaga; V. Susila and R. Vidjealatouchmy, assistant community organisers (NULM) Pondicherry Municipality; and Vijayalakshmi, entrepreneur, Cakes and Shakes, evaluated the dishes.

Sixteen cash prizes were awarded under each category. The first prize went to B. Shankar Devi, assistant professor of commerce, in the teaching category; Nithya in the non-teaching category; Gayatri, in the segment for parents of a nursery student and Susithra in the student category.

BGCW principal V. Raji Sugumar; associate professor and head, department of home science D. Dhanalakshmi; and faculty members P. Asha, M. Malliguesvary and M. Shobana, participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.