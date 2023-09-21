HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Millet mania sweeps college in the heat of cookery contest

September 21, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A millet mania briefly swept the premises of the Bharathidasan Government College for Women (BGVW) as students, teachers and even a few parents, showcased a variety of dishes cooked with the special cereal as part of National Nutrition Month.

“Millet Mania 23”, a millet recipe display competition hosted by the Department of Home Science, had contestants grouped into four categories — teaching faculty, non- teaching staff, parents of nursery children and college students.

A multitude of nutritious and innovative dishes of both sweet and savoury varieties, provided a feast to the eyes as well as to the palate.

Students, teachers and staff participating in the ‘Millet Food Recipes Display and Contest’, organised by Department of Home Science of Bharathidasan Government College for Women in Puducherry on Thursday.

Students, teachers and staff participating in the ‘Millet Food Recipes Display and Contest’, organised by Department of Home Science of Bharathidasan Government College for Women in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The exhibition featured around 300 recipes prepared by 200 students, 25 staff, 25 non-teaching staff and 50 parents of children in the in-house nursery school.

A. Salila, associate professor of French (Rtd); D. Madhavi, chief dietitian at Jipmer; S. Karthikeyan, executive chef, Hotel Shenbaga; V. Susila and R. Vidjealatouchmy, assistant community organisers (NULM) Pondicherry Municipality; and Vijayalakshmi, entrepreneur, Cakes and Shakes, evaluated the dishes.

Sixteen cash prizes were awarded under each category. The first prize went to B. Shankar Devi, assistant professor of commerce, in the teaching category; Nithya in the non-teaching category; Gayatri, in the segment for parents of a nursery student and Susithra in the student category.

BGCW principal V. Raji Sugumar; associate professor and head, department of home science D. Dhanalakshmi; and faculty members P. Asha, M. Malliguesvary and M. Shobana, participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.