Milk to cost more in Puducherry, Karaikal from today

January 11, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The price of toned milk retailed in Puducherry and Karaikal will increase by ₹4 per litre, costing ₹46 a litre from Wednesday.

The move comes soon after Chief Minister N. Rangasamy announced a hike of ₹3 in the procurement price per litre of milk.

In a government order, S. Yesvanthaiyah, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, said the revision of procurement price and selling price of milk through PONLAIT in Puducherry and Co-Lait in Karaikal would take effect from Wednesday.

The milk procurement price (Total Solids percentage of 12.5%) has been raised by ₹3 per litre (from ₹34 to ₹37 per litre), and the selling price has been raised by ₹4 per litre for all categories of milk. Accordingly, the new prices are – for milk varieties is ₹46 for toned milk in blue pack (Fat 3%, Solids-Not-Fat 8.5%), ₹48 for special toned milk in green pack (3.5% and 8.5%) and ₹52 for standardised milk in orange pack (4.5% and 8.5%).

The unchanged price of double toned milk is ₹42 per litre and ₹62 for full cream milk.

