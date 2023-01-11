HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milk to cost more in Puducherry, Karaikal from today

January 11, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The price of toned milk retailed in Puducherry and Karaikal will increase by ₹4 per litre, costing ₹46 a litre from Wednesday.

The move comes soon after Chief Minister N. Rangasamy announced a hike of ₹3 in the procurement price per litre of milk.

In a government order, S. Yesvanthaiyah, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, said the revision of procurement price and selling price of milk through PONLAIT in Puducherry and Co-Lait in Karaikal would take effect from Wednesday.

The milk procurement price (Total Solids percentage of 12.5%) has been raised by ₹3 per litre (from ₹34 to ₹37 per litre), and the selling price has been raised by ₹4 per litre for all categories of milk. Accordingly, the new prices are – for milk varieties is ₹46 for toned milk in blue pack (Fat 3%, Solids-Not-Fat 8.5%), ₹48 for special toned milk in green pack (3.5% and 8.5%) and ₹52 for standardised milk in orange pack (4.5% and 8.5%).

The unchanged price of double toned milk is ₹42 per litre and ₹62 for full cream milk.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.