January 26, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Dairy farmers on Wednesday held a demonstration demanding further enhancement of procurement price of milk. They poured milk on the street near the Immaculate Church as a mark of protest demanding low procurement price.

The farmers are demanding enhancement of price to ₹ 45 a litre and ₹ 5 as incentive per litre. They also demanded timely supply of milk packets to Ponlait agents.