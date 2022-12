December 27, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A group of milk producers on Tuesday staged a demonstration near a plant of the Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Ponlait, at Kurumbapet, demanding an increase in the procurement price of milk. They wanted the price to be increased to ₹45 a litre. They also wanted the immediate payment of pending procurement dues, the holding of elections and the setting up of a welfare board.