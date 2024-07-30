GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Milk producers demand hike in procurement price

Published - July 30, 2024 08:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Milk producers staging a protest demanding a hike in procurement price in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry Milk Producers’ Association, affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha, staged a protest on Tuesday to press for various demands, including raising the procurement price of milk to ₹50 per litre.

The Association has sought an increase in the procurement price, which was last revised in 2022 to ₹37 per litre from ₹34 per litre, as the price was around ₹40 per litre in Tamil Nadu.

“We had to resort to two major agitations to get a revision in the milk procurement price,” said R. K. Anbumani, Association president.

The other main demand of the Association pertains to scrapping the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system of releasing fodder subsidy.

The Association’s complaint is that the subsidy is restricted to a maximum of two months in a year. Instead, the milk producers are seeking 75% subsidy for procuring cattle feed from PONLAIT which is selling a 50kg bag for ₹1,446.

The Association has also demanded the constitution of a welfare board for milk producers.

P. Perumal, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Association and central committee member of the All India Kisan Sabha, and Association office-bearers C. Padmanabhan, V. Sankar and S. Ramamurthy were among those who participated.

