Micro-containment zones rise twofold

From about 20 zones on April 17, the figure is now inching towards 50 in the Union Territory

The number of micro-containment zones in Puducherry has more than doubled in the span of a week, in proportion to the recent surge in new cases and the net increase in home isolation cases and the overall caseload.

From about 20 micro-containment zones on April 17, the figure is now inching towards 50, and is expected to increase further if the current trend continues for a longer period.

This follows a rapid surge in cases over the past few days. In Puducherry alone, home isolation cases have steadily increased from 3,291 on April 21 to 4,624 on Sunday.

District Collector Purva Garg said there were a total of 47 micro-containment zones across Puducherry, Oulgaret, Villianur and Bahour taluks.

There are currently nine micro-containment zones in Puducherry, 15 in Oulgaret, 17 in Villianur and six in Bahour.

Some of the highest incidences of COVID-19 cases in the Puducherry region have been reported from Reddiyarpalayam, Lawspet, Kosapalayam, Gorimedu, Mettupalayam, Murungapakkam, Muthialpet, Mudaliarpet and Odiansalai.

The administration also declared similar zones in places like Orleanpet, Embalam, Karikkalampakkam and Uruvaiyar.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health Services, said the level of restrictions depended on the incidence of cases in a locality, and ranged from pasting stickers on individual houses to sealing an apartment or even cordoning off streets if a cluster develops. The COVID war room attached to the State Emergency Operations Centre maps data on a dynamic basis and flags emerging potential hotspots. The containment measures are implemented on the ground by revenue and police officials.

The Health Department is focused on ramping up the monitoring of home isolation patients through physical visits/IVRS automated calls as part of efforts to cut down mortality.

Health Secretary T. Arun flagged the late diagnosis and delay in reporting to hospital, which were found to have contributed to 75% of recent COVID-19 fatalities in the Union Territory.

In a majority of recent deaths, patients who died after 24 hours to 48 hours of hospitalisation had waited for five or six days without undergoing a test for their symptoms and reached a healthcare facility only after developing severe breathing difficulty.

A contingent of ASHA/ANM/Anganwadi workers has been tasked with monitoring home isolation cases in these containment zones. Movement of persons/vehicles is also restricted, and police personnel have been posted at the entry/exit points of the zones. Movement is permitted only for supplying essentials and for medical emergencies.

Among the other measures are door-to-door visits by medical teams for clinical management of cases, public alerts to residents in the area and disinfection of these zones with sodium hypochlorite solution.

“While scaling up treatment facilities, adding health manpower and drawing up containment zones, all of which have their limits, do play a role in checking the spread of the pandemic, they need to be complemented by public participation in adoption of personal protection measures,” Dr. Mohan Kumar said.