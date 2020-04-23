MGNREGA work begins in 35 Panchayats in Puducherry

In keeping with the guidelines of the Government of India to mitigate the sufferings of rural households during the lockdown, the Puducherry Government has embarked upon various activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme in the Union Territory.

Puducherry is the first State to commence works under MGNREGA from April 20 with emphasis on generating income for the rural areas, an official said. As many as 35 projects to the tune of ₹3.45 crore have been taken up in 35 village panchayats -- 21 in Ariyankuppam block, 10 in Villianur and four in Karaikal block. The number of Panchayats will be scaled up in the coming days.

According to Ravi Prakash, Secretary, Rural Development and Chairman of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), “The UT has a total of 60,000 workers with job cards including 30,000 active workers. A total of 8 lakh man-days is proposed to be generated this year. Last year, the Department had generated 7.62 lakh man-days. The daily wages have also been hiked from ₹229 to ₹256, an increase of ₹27 from the previous year. The Department has already generated wage payments to the tune of ₹32 lakhs so far.”

The Union Government has come out with a standard operating procedure and two sets of masks with sanitisers and liquid soaps have been distributed to each worker. The Department has also trained the workers on physical distancing while carrying out the work.

Mr. Ravi Prakash said that though the works began as scheduled, the Department faced some hiccups initially due to glitches in the national-level server, NREGA-soft. As a result, the preparation of e-estimates, geo-tagging, muster roll generation and actual field verification for new work, all integrated into the software, was delayed. The server is expected to be rectified in a few days, he said.

Over 90 % of the workforce in the UT under the project are women. Puducherry has notched the second place in the country among the Best Implemented States and is on par with Kerala in engaging the maximum number of women.