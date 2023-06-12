HamberMenu
MGMCRI ranks among top 50 medical colleges in NIRF report

The institution has been ranked 77 among the Universities in India, consistent with its track record of maintaining a place within top 100 Universities in India since NIRF rankings began in 2016, says V-C

June 12, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), a constituent unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), has secured 47th rank among medical colleges in India in the latest report of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

A press note from Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice-Chancellor said the institution was ranked 77 among the Universities in India, consistent with its track record of maintaining a place within top 100 Universities in India since NIRF rankings began in 2016.

The NIRF assessment is based on parameters such as “teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception”.

