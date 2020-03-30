MGMCRI opens up tele-consultation modes

The Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute Hospital (MGMCRI), a constituent unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, has launched seven alternative modes that help patients seek medical consultations form the safe confinement of their homes, as part of promoting social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 24x7 services will be available on toll free number 18004251008.

The patients can also call via video calling through WhatsApp on 8300654933 or send a direct message to @mgmcrihospital on Facebook and @mgmcrio on the official Twitter handle of the Hospital.

Further patients, may also place a video call through Skype app on mgm.tele or make a telephonic call on landline numbers 0413-2616771, 2616774. The Skype id and landline numbers will be attended from 9am to 4pm including Sundays. All calls will be answered by specialist doctors,said Nirmal Coumare, Medical Superintendent of MGMCRI.

According to MGMCRI, though telemedicine will not solve all problems, it is well suited for scenarios in which medical practitioners can evaluate and manage patients. Telemedicine practice can prevent the transmission of infectious diseases reducing the risks to both health care workers and patients. Unnecessary and avoidable exposure of the people involved in delivery of healthcare can to be avoided using telemedicine and patients can be screened remotely.

It can provide rapid access to medical practitioners who may not be immediately available in person. Thus, health systems that are invested in telemedicine are well positioned to ensure that patients with Covid-19 kind of issues receive the care they need.

Patients can in if they have any queries regarding COVID-19, old symptoms not improving, new symptoms, minor ailments, confusions regarding long term medications/illnesses, said M. Ravishankar, Dean of MGMCRI.

“The delivery and facilitation of health and health-related services including medical care, provider and patient education, health information services, and self-care via telecommunications and digital communication can go a long way in maintaining social distancing and flattening the curve,” Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice Chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, said.