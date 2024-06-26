MGMCRI opens exclusive geriatric clinic

The Department of General Medicine of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI) has opened an exclusive geriatric clinic.

According to a press note, the clinic would render medical, nursing, laboratory, physiotherapy, music therapy and yoga therapy services under one roof.

Opening the facility recently, Nihar Ranjan Biswas, Vice Chancellor of the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), exhorted the junior medical fraternity to prioritise care for the elderly.

Participating virtually, eminent geriatrician Moe Thaw Oo, Professor of Geriatrics, University of Leed and Deputy Director (Medical Examinations), Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glascow, shared a set of best practices for healthy ageing with the gathering, while V. S. Natarajan, Chennai-based geriatric medicine pioneer, outlined the various hardships in assessing the social and medical issues of the elderly in the community while underscoring the imperative of providing holistic care.

Ashok Kumar Das, SBV Dean of Academics, introduced the objectives and the vision behind the geriatric clinic. Usha G, former Head of National Institute of Ageing, Government of Tamil Nadu, highlighted the various setbacks and concerns faced by the geriatric women of the country and offered measures to resolve them.

Nirmal Coumare V, Director of Health, Hospitals and Outreach services, SBV said the geriatric clinic was only the first step towards a larger vision targeting the vulnerable elderly.

Mohamed Hanifah, the Head of the Department of General Medicine, MGMCRI, also participated.

