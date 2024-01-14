Meticulous planning the key to Chandrayaan-3 success, says ISRO scientist

January 14, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 from ISRO, Bengaluru shared several aspects of the meticulous planning that went into the successful moon mission at a recent programme hosted at the Pondicherry University.

Mr. Veeramuthuvel, who delivered a special lecture at the Department of Physics, School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences, explained to the students the design features of the lander and the rover and their roles on the moon.

A press note from the University said the scientist also highlighted the meticulous work carried out by the ISRO teams of scientists in guiding the safe moon landing of the Chandraayaan-3.

Mr. Veeramuthuvel also had a brief interactive session with the audience that included students of physics, chemistry and geological sciences, graduate and post-graduate students, research scholars and teaching and non-teaching staff from other disciplines.

The programme was organised by a team led by S. Gokul Raj, Associate Professor of Physics, Pondicherry University. Clement Sagayaradja Lourdes, Director - C&CR (Culture & Cultural Relations), presided over the programme.

R. Sivakumar, HOD of Physics and Alok Sharan of Department of Physics also participated.