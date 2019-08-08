Met Wasnik only to apprise him of party affairs in UT: Minister Namassivayam

Minister for Public Works and chief of Pradesh Congress Committee A. Namassivayam on Wednesday said his meeting with All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for the Union Territory Mukul Wasnik was not to “complain,” but to apprise the high command of the party affairs in the UT.

“As party president, it is my responsibility to inform AICC leaders about the developments in UT. I informed him about the present situation,” he told The Hindu over phone.

Amid the stand off with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy reportedly on issues pertaining to allocation of funds for his ministry, Mr. Namassivayam, on Tuesday, met Mr. Wasnik in New Delhi. When asked on what he meant by “developments,” the Pradesh Congress Committee chief said the high command was informed about the “grievances of party workers and legislators.”

Some of the party workers, he said, were not happy that the chairman and chairperson posts in corporations and public sector undertakings were not filled even after three years since the government took over. However, he refused to divulge details about what the specific grievances of legislators were.

“The meeting was to discuss the general state of affairs of the party and the steps needed to strengthen the party. I am hopeful of finding a solution to all issues,” he said.

Reports of differences between Mr. Narayanasamy and Mr. Namassivayam first came to light after the latter skipped a Cabinet meeting on August 1.

Though he cited personal reasons for not attending the Cabinet meeting, his absence from an all party meeting convened by the Chief Minister to discuss implementation of 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections and the draft New Education Policy further fuelled speculation about a divide in the Cabinet.