Mera Bill Mera Adhikar scheme launched in Puducherry

September 01, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday inaugurated the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ (MBMA) scheme in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Puducherry is among the handful of States and Union Territories where the Centre is piloting this scheme.

The scheme is aimed at incentivising consumers to request sellers for genuine invoices. At the end of every month, a few invoices would be identified by a draw of lots, for cash rewards. All invoices issued by Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered suppliers to consumers will be eligible for the scheme.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and Development Commissioner-cum Finance Secretary P. Jawahar were present at the launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.