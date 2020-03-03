Puducherry

Men on motorbike snatch Puducherry Minister’s phone

A file photograph of Minister R. Kamalakannan

A file photograph of Minister R. Kamalakannan   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The Minister was taking a walk on the beach on Monday night when the incident occurred

Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan became a victim of phone-snatching late on Monday night.

According to Odiansalai police, the Minister was talking on his mobile phone during his night walk along the beach, when two men on a motorbike accosted him and snatched away the device.

The incident occurred around 10. 30 p.m. near the Petrol Pump on beach road.

The Minister, after reaching home, informed his personal staff, who in turn alerted the police. A case has been registered under section 356 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police are examining available CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

