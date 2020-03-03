Men on motorbike snatch Puducherry Minister’s phone

Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan became a victim of phone-snatching late on Monday night.
According to Odiansalai police, the Minister was talking on his mobile phone during his night walk along the beach, when two men on a motorbike accosted him and snatched away the device.
The incident occurred around 10. 30 p.m. near the Petrol Pump on beach road.
The Minister, after reaching home, informed his personal staff, who in turn alerted the police. A case has been registered under section 356 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code.
Police are examining available CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.