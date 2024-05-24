GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Memorialising St. Joan of Arc 

Published - May 24, 2024 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

France’s national heroine, Jeanne d’Arc, is equally revered for her valour, sacrifice and spiritual bent. Believing herself to be guided by a divine ordainment, she led the French army in a momentous battle at Orléans in 1429 to overwhelm an English conquest charge.

Joan of Arc was later captured by the Duke of Burgundy’s men, interned, put on trial on charges of heresy and witchcraft, and eventually burned at the stake on May 30, 1431. It was not until 1450, that the guilty verdict was overturned by a Rehabilitation Trial ordered by Charles VII. In 1909, she was beatified in the famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris by Pope Pius X, and in 1920, she was canonised by Pope Benedict XV.

Although French reforms in 1968 resulted in the removal of several medieval saints’ days off the official calendar, the feast day to commemorate the burning at the stake on trumped up charges, continues to be celebrated in France.

