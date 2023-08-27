HamberMenu
Memorial statue for DMK patriarch Karunanidhi to be erected in Puducherry

The statue will be formally unveiled on September 5 in the presence of DMK deputy general secretary and Member of Parliament A. Raja

August 27, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK in Puducherry will erect a statue as memorial to party patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Veerampattinam in connection with his birth centenary celebrations.

A proposal to this effect was finalised at a meeting of DMK leaders presided by party convenor and Leader of the Opposition R. Siva in Ariyankuppam recently.

The statue will be formally unveiled on September 5 in the presence of DMK deputy general secretary and Member of Parliament A. Raja at a public meeting to mark the birth centenary celebrations.

The DMK proposes to distribute welfare assistance to underprivileged at the function, Mr. Siva said.

