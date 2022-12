December 07, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Members of several non-governmental organisations and Tamil outfits on Thursday called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and submitted a memorandum seeking unveiling of the statue built for former legislator and trade union leader Uthiravelu. They said a statue had been erected opposite the Government General Hospital several months ago but was not yet unveiled. More than 10 organisations have signed the memorandum