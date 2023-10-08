ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Karnataka Legislative Council call on Rangasamy

October 08, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Karnataka Legislative Council with Chief Minister N Rangasamy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 10-member delegation of legislators and officers of the Karnataka Legislative Council called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy during a visit to the capital on Saturday.

The delegation was led by M.K. Pranesh, Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council and chairman of the Petition and House Committee.

The members were briefed on the Standing Committees in the Legislative Assembly, their powers and functioning. The visitors also sought to know about the various welfare schemes being implemented in Puducherry.

An official press note said the members were appreciative of the thrust on speedy implementation of welfare programmes.

Earlier, the delegation also visited the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. Speaker R. Selvam was among those who met them.

