Members of Karnataka Legislative Council call on Rangasamy

October 08, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A 10-member delegation of legislators and officers of the Karnataka Legislative Council called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy during a visit to the capital on Saturday.

The delegation was led by M.K. Pranesh, Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council and chairman of the Petition and House Committee.

The members were briefed on the Standing Committees in the Legislative Assembly, their powers and functioning. The visitors also sought to know about the various welfare schemes being implemented in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official press note said the members were appreciative of the thrust on speedy implementation of welfare programmes.

Earlier, the delegation also visited the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. Speaker R. Selvam was among those who met them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT