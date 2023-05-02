‘Mega Health Festival’ launched

May 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday underscored the importance of striking a balance between physical health and mental well-being.

Inaugurating the Mega Health Festival of the Health department, Ms. Soundararajan said the government was making every effort to keep people ‘healthy and happy’.

Noting that awareness about diseases is very low even among educated people, and there was a tendency to ignore medical conditions until they reach an advanced stage, the Lieutenant Governor said the festival aimed to create awareness on the importance of maintaining good health.

Though small in size, Puducherry had more health and medical facilities compared to other states, she added.

Ms. Soundararajan said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy who, even at his age, engaged in play and exercise for a couple of hours every day, was a role model in maintaining health.

Mr. Rangasamy stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle to avoid diseases. It was also important to seek early treatment for a medical condition.

It was a sign of the government’s commitment to provide good healthcare to its citizens that Puducherry had some of the best treatment facilities available in the country today, he said. “There is always scope to further improve the facilities at medical institutions”.

Efforts were on to fill up vacancies in the health department, raise staff salaries and implement promotions in a time-bound manner, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, G. Sriramalu, Health Director, Medical Officers, nurses, officials and members of the public participated.