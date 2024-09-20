ADVERTISEMENT

Mega cleaning exercise to be organised at Beach Promenade on Saturday

Published - September 20, 2024 12:30 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Headquarters of the Indian Coast Guard (Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu) will organise a mega cleaning exercise at the Beach Promenade to observe the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.

According to a release, the global event was aimed at bringing together individuals, communities, and organisations to protect the coastline.

The International Coastal Day is held globally on the third Saturday of September every year, under the aegis of the United Nations and the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme in the South Asian region.

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan would participate in the cleaning exercise. It would also be attended by government officials, school and college students, and representatives of non-governmental organisations, the release said.

