Meeting held with old age homes in Puducherry

February 28, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary D. Manikandan chairing a monthly meeting with child care institutions in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry Department of Women and Child Development held a meeting with child care institutions and old age homes on Tuesday. The meeting, presided over by Secretary D. Manikandan, who is the link officer for the District Collector, saw detailed discussions to assess the functioning of the institutions. The Secretary sought to know the requirements of the inmates, especially destitute children, to facilitate their integration into mainstream society. He also asked the institutions to conduct a drug awareness programme. Officials from various departments participated in the meeting held at the Collectorate.

