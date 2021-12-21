Meeting held to prepare plan for 25th National Youth Festival

It is to be held in the city from Jan. 12 to 16; work in progress for designing logo, theme song

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led a consultative meeting to chalk out a comprehensive plan for the successful conduct of the 25th National Youth Festival (NYF) scheduled in the city from January 12 to 16.

Among the facilitation measures discussed at the meeting were logistic support, including accommodation for participants, officials and volunteers, supply of food, potable water, transportation, medical facilities and funding.

The government is roping in various departments, State and private higher education institutions, and voluntary organisations for the smooth conduct of the festival.

The formation of executive committees, appointment of volunteers and moderators and making arrangements for the festival with adherence to COVID-19 protocol also figured in the discussions. The city is hosting the youth festival, planned as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to mark the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence. Designing a specific theme, logo and song for the NYF are also in the works.

Ministers A. Namassivayam, K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Djeacoumar and Chandira Priyanga, and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, high-ranking police officials and heads of government departments discussed the scale and scope of festival arrangements.