Meeting held to discuss construction of Puducherry Assembly

Once the new complex comes up, the secretariat and various departments which at the present are located in different places would function from the new House complex

A consultative meeting was held to discuss the construction of a multi-storey Puducherry Assembly complex cum administrative building on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Speaker R. Selvam was attended by Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, senior officials and an architect who was involved in the construction of new Legislative Assembly complex of Telangana. Mr. Selvam told The Hindu that the existing design was prepared when the concept for constructing a new Assembly at Thattanchavady years ago. “The Chief Minister has suggested certain changes in the earlier plan so a new design has to be worked out. We held a preliminary meeting on Monday,” he said.

According to an official, an expression of interest has to be floated, inviting interested firms to participate in the selection of the designer. It would be done at the earliest.

Means to optimise the space for the construction of the Assembly were also discussed. Once the new complex comes up, the secretariat and various departments which at the present are located in different places would function from the new House complex.

The plan is to lay the foundation for the new complex after the next Independence Day celebrations.