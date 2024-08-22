Meet to propagate ethics, empathy in medical education

A two-day conference and workshop hosted by the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) focused on equipping medical practitioners to train undergraduate students in rendering patient care with ethics and empathy.

The meet on Attitude, Ethics and Communication (AETCOM) – GRACE 2024 (Guiding Respectful, Attitude and Communication with Ethics in medical education) aimed to update the medical fraternity on a set of best practices and train them to impart soft skills to the students.

A press note said PIMS was among the few institutions to begin implementing, since 2014, the National Medical Commission of India in its Global Medical Education Research 2019 mandated for training undergraduates on AETCOM principles.

More than hundred faculty from various parts of the country, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu participated in this conference.

Inaugurating the meet, Avinash Supe, Emeritus Professor, Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, outlined the challenges and solutions of implementing AETCOM for the undergraduate community.

Reena George, radiation oncologist and palliative care specialist delivered the keynote on “Importance of AETCOM in Palliative Care”.

Other speakers at the conference included Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro Vice Chancellor, GITAM University, Vishakapatnam and former Director AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Odisha and Olinda Timms, Faculty of Health and Humanities from St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru.

A panel discussion was also held on the experience of implementing AETCOM. The panel included Aneesh Basheer from Dr. Moopen’s Medical College Wayanad, Kerala, Margaret Shanthi, Medical Education Unit coordinator, CMC Vellore, Mahalakshmi T, coordinator, Basic Course in Medical Education, JIPMER and Manjiri Phansalkar, AETCOM coordinator PIMS, the press note said.