Meet on electricity tariff revision to be held

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Goa and Union Territories will conduct a public hearing on January 7 and in Karaikal on January 8 on tariff revision.
The details of the Average Revenue Realised (ARR) and tariff petition of the Electricity Department and the Puducherry Power Corporation Ltd for 2020-21 are posted on http://electricity.py.gov.in and www.jercuts.gov.in
The hearing in the city has been scheduled from 10 a.m. at the State Cooperative Union Building on Suffren Street and the following day at the K.A. Danal Thangavelu Kalayarangam in Karaikal.
The Electricity Department has appealed to the public to express their views and opinions on the tariff petition before the Commission.
