Meet of physiologists, pharmacologists begins

APPICON 2017, 63rd Annual National Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India, hosted by the Department of Physiology, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), got under way on Thursday.
Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurated the event and released a souvenir. He presented the APPI awards.
Subhash Chandra Parija, Jipmer Director, delivered the presidential address.
Pravati Pal, co-organising chairman, welcomed the gathering.
G.S. Gaur, organising chairman, Ramji Singh, general secretary of APPI, G.K. Pal, Dean-Jipmer Karaikal, Ashok Shankar Badhe, Medical Superintendent, R.P. Swaminathan, Dean-Academics, Vishnu Bhatt, Dean- Research and Vivek Kumar Sharma, organising secretary, participated in it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor