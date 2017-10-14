Puducherry

Meet of physiologists, pharmacologists begins

First copy: Chief Minister V. Naraayanasamy releasing a souvenir at the 63rd Annual National Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CM gives away the Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists awards

APPICON 2017, 63rd Annual National Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India, hosted by the Department of Physiology, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), got under way on Thursday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurated the event and released a souvenir. He presented the APPI awards.

Subhash Chandra Parija, Jipmer Director, delivered the presidential address.

Pravati Pal, co-organising chairman, welcomed the gathering.

G.S. Gaur, organising chairman, Ramji Singh, general secretary of APPI, G.K. Pal, Dean-Jipmer Karaikal, Ashok Shankar Badhe, Medical Superintendent, R.P. Swaminathan, Dean-Academics, Vishnu Bhatt, Dean- Research and Vivek Kumar Sharma, organising secretary, participated in it.

