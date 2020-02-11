Meet discusses challenges in treating epilepsy

Jipmer hosted various programmes in connection with International Epilepsy Day to highlight the challenges posed by one of the most common neurological disorders worldwide affecting more than 65 million people, which is about 1 in 100 persons.

According to Jipmer, worse still, more than 70% of people with epilepsy in low-income countries do not get proper treatment.

The cause is unknown in 6 out of 10 persons with epilepsy but among the remaining, it may be related to brain damage sustained from birth injury, road traffic accidents, and infections like neurocysticercosis and tuberculosis or stroke or due to brain tumours.

The Department of Neurology, Jipmer, held an interactive health education programme, a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, a quiz competition for medical students and a radio health educational talk, a press note said.

Rakesh Aggarwal, Jipmer Director, inaugurated the CME.

P. Sathishchandra, former Director and Vice-Chancellor, Nimhans, who has served as the president of the Indian Academy of Neurology (IAN) and the Indian Epilepsy Society (IES), spoke on the on the topic ‘Hot Water Epilepsy’.

Dhanaraj M., former head, Neurology, Stanley Medical College, Chennai, K Malcolm Jayaraj, senior assistant professor, Neurology, Stanley Medical College, Chennai and Lakshminarayanan K., paediatric neurologist and epileptologist, Chennai, delivered lectures in the sessions.

The other experts who spoke on different aspects of epilepsy were Pankaj Kundra Dean (Academics), Pradeep Pankajakshan Nair, Additional Professor, Neurology, Vaibhav Wadwekar, HOD Neurology, Pradeep Nair, Mukilan Balasubramanian, Assistant Professor, Anesthesia and Critical Care and Sathia Prabhu, Associate Professor, Neurosurgery from Jipmer, also spoke on different aspects of epilepsy.

About 150 delegates from different departments of Jipmer and other medical colleges in the region participated in the programme.

A patient interactive session on “Epilepsy and Mental Health” was a highlight.

The session was led by experts from the Department of Neurology and Psychiatry, including Rajeswary Agoram Assistant Professor, Neurology and Balaji Bharadwaj, Associate Professor Psychiatry, in the institution.

Students from the College of Nursing, Jipmer, enacted an educational skit on epilepsy. Around 250 People living With Epilepsy (PWE) and their care givers participated in the event.

The programmes were part of a global observance, a joint initiative of International League Against Epilepsy and International Bureau for Epilepsy to promote awareness on epilepsy and to highlight the problems faced by people with epilepsy, their families and caregivers.