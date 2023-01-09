Meditation camp at Craft Village draws people from all walks of life

January 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The meditation camp hosted at the Art and Craft Village by the Tamil Shraman Sangh has been attracting people from all walks of life, especially school students.

People from across the country have registered for the 12-day ‘Shramneri Meditation Camp’, led by Bhante Dhammanag, Buddhist monk and founder Karnataka-based Sharan Bahuuddeshiya Sevabhavi Sanstha, and Bhante Shil Ratna.

The meditation sessions in the evenings are open to the public, and have drawn numerous visitors, organisers said. The aim is to raise awareness on the legacy of Bodhidharma, Pallava-era monk, and to propagate the ideals of peace and harmony, said Mohan Shakya, coordinator.

A group of schoolchildren of Thanthai Periyar Girls Higher Secondary School who had an outing at the Craft Village were also among those who participated in a meditation and talk session.

Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga, who wasamong the visitors, is likely to accompany Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for the valedictory function on Wednesday.