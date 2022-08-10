Puducherry

Medicos presented degrees, gold medals

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presenting degree certificate to a student during the seventh convocation of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 10, 2022 22:55 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 22:55 IST

Degree certificates and gold medals for academic excellence were presented to MBBS graduates and post graduates at the recently-concluded seventh convocation of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who was the chief guest, congratulated the graduates and awarded the certificates and medals. In all, 10 of the 13 university gold medals were secured by the undergraduate students and 13 gold medals [for 2015 and 2016] were secured by the postgraduate students.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rangasamy emphasised the need for serving the rural community with utmost sincerity and dedication for building a healthier nation. He also applauded the vision of M. Dhanasekaran, Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust, of setting up a medical college in a rural locality, thereby serving the rural community of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

‘Act ethically’

He urged the graduates to act ethically and with social responsibility as the medical profession is of great nobility and humility.

A total of 300 undergraduate and 91 post graduates participated and received their certificates from the Chief Minister.

The Director of the Institute D. Rajagovindan also spoke on the occasion.

