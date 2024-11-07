 />
Medicos outfit alleges irregularities in MBBS admission under NRI quota

As many as 37 students have been found to have submitted fake documents during the three rounds of counselling, according to a petition handed over by Association president M.Narayanasamy to Aman Sharma, CENTAC coordinator

Updated - November 07, 2024 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The medicos body wants authorities to seek the sanction of Medical Counselling Committee for holding a special round of counselling to allot the seats thus vacated to eligible students in the Union Territory who had been wrongfully denied admission. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Puducherry UT All CENTAC Students’ Parents’ Association has alleged several instances of submission of fake certificates by candidates to gain MBBS admission in the NRI quota.

The Association president, M.Narayanasamy, in a petition handed over to Aman Sharma, CENTAC coordinator, alleged that as many as 37 students have been found to have joined by submitting fake documents during the three rounds of counselling.

The Association demanded that the documents submitted by students for claiming NRI seats be re-scrutinised and their allotments cancelled. Authorities should seek the sanction of the Medical Counselling Committee for holding a special round of counselling to allot the seats thus vacated to eligible students in the Union Territory who had been wrongfully denied admission, it added.

Raising suspicions that such malpractices may have been going on for several years in a systematic manner, the Association called for a thorough probe, ideally by an agency like the CBI, to nab the culprits involved in the scam.

As another deterrent measure, the Association urged authorities to publicise the details of candidates who had resorted to illegal means to gain admission to MBBS.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Association would also meet the Director of Higher and Technical Education to press for a CBI probe.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:20 pm IST

