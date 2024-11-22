Medical interns petition authorities of MGMCRI to release full stipend

The 2019 MBBS batch students who are currently engaged in Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI) have petitioned authorities seeking the release of eligible stipend.

In the petition to the MGMCRI Dean, the students pointed out that while they had completed six months of their internship which commenced in May, only a paltry sum of ₹1,371 had been deposited into their bank accounts as stipend.

The interns cited the Government Order (G.O.) of June 21, 2024 that stipulated a stipend of ₹20,000 per month for MBBS students on internship. In fact, the order was issued with retrospective effect from the academic year 2023-24, it was pointed out.

The said G.O. had notified deans of State-run and private medical colleges of the monthly stipend fixed by the government for medical students. Accordingly, the stipend for postgraduate (PG) students had been fixed at ₹43,000 for the first year, ₹45,000 for the second year and ₹47,000 for the third year while the stipend for undergraduates was pegged at ₹20,000. The G.O. had also asked the deans to adequately publicise the details, including uploading the same on the college website and to submit details of the medical stipend paid to PG and UG interns, attaching necessary proof from the 2023-24 academic year.

Stating that they were aggrieved over being denied the stipend they were eligible for, in spite of contributing a great deal during the CMRI stint as per norms of the National Medical Commission to the overall functioning of the MGMCRI, the interns urged the management of the institution to take measures to immediately release the full stipend amount to the CMRI candidates of the 2019 MBBS batch.